Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

