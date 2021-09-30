Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.50

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.50 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 176.20 ($2.30). Senior shares last traded at GBX 162.10 ($2.12), with a volume of 365,790 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.64. The company has a market cap of £709.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

