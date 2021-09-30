Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $188,981.15 and $34,912.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00117597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00171005 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

