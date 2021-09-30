SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 499,270 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5,228.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of State Street worth $41,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 36.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $1,666,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.04. 28,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.