SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 151,018 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,018 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $263,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.83. 65,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,083. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

