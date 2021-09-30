Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Old Republic International by 68.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

