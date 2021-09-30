Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,529 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 172,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AGCO by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

