Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

