Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 76 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $205.30 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

