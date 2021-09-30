Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,443 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

