SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Hits $110,183.67

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $110,183.67 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,909.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.80 or 0.06883839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00349972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.24 or 0.01151828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00107655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.02 or 0.00573350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.00529177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00299530 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

