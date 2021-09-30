Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:ECHO traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 12,621,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,312,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.78. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

