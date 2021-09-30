Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:ECHO traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 12,621,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,312,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.78. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
Echo Energy Company Profile
