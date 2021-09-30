Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Rises By 596.0%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

African Gold Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 13,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,256. African Gold Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

