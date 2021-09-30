Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Rises By 596.0%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
African Gold Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 13,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,256. African Gold Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
About African Gold Group
