Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Expands By 910.0%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 910.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

