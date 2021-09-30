Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Declines By 97.6%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CPAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.30. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

