Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Declines By 96.4%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

TSPCF remained flat at $$2.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.