Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Grows By 520.5%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, an increase of 520.5% from the August 31st total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,193.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPAGF shares. Scotiabank downgraded Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Gruma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $$11.87 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384. Gruma has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.