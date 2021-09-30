Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Drops By 91.3%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jade Art Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,220. Jade Art Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

