Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Drops By 91.3%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jade Art Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,220. Jade Art Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Jade Art Group Company Profile
