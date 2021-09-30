Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Rises By 1,072.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, an increase of 1,072.3% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF remained flat at $$0.43 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 194,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

NEVDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

