Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Drops By 88.5%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.
Shares of PHMMF stock remained flat at $$90.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pharma Mar has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.06.
Pharma Mar Company Profile
See Also: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.