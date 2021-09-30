Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Rises By 6,292.3%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 6,292.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS RGRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

