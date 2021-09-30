Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Increases By 900.0%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SOWG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08. Sow Good has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 11.94.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.