Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Increases By 1,266.7%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMVWY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 59,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,146. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

