SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SIG Combibloc Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

