Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $208,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

