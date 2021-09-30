Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.89.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

