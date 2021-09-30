SimiGon (LON:SIM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). SimiGon shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,181 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

