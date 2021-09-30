SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SJMHY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. SJM has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

