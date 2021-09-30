Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Greg Beard Acquires 25,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Greg Beard bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.97 per share, with a total value of C$324,211.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,256,541.19.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

