Smart Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.22. 582,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.91 and its 200-day moving average is $427.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

