Smart Portfolios LLC Takes $257,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.11. 148,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777,466. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.00. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

