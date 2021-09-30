Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 8.2%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

