SmileyCoin (SMLY) One Day Volume Hits $34.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $634,633.01 and approximately $34.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.