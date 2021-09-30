Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 20,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

