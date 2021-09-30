Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.