Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.41.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $293.80 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 107.9% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 788,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,547,000 after acquiring an additional 487,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 85.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 209.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272,536 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.