Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

