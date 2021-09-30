Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

