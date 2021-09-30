Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

