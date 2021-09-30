Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.00

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 344682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

