SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 468,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,941,227 shares.The stock last traded at $345.53 and had previously closed at $348.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.25 and a 200-day moving average of $343.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

