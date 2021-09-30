SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

