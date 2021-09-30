SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.82. 32,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,629. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $336.24 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.