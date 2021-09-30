Spore Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,562.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $22,562.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00117500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00174130 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars.

