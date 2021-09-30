Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $137.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.78.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,111 shares of company stock worth $18,874,533. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $120.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

