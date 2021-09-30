Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $137.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.78.
SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,111 shares of company stock worth $18,874,533. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $120.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.20 and a beta of 1.07.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
