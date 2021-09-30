SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $83.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.98 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

