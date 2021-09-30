Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SBLUY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

