Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 658,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Standex International worth $62,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.37. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.