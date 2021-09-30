State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 248 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 112,152 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

