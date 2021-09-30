State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

